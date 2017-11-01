Zimbabwe’s Mugabe says he favors resumption of executions – WPXI Pittsburgh
|
Independent.ie
|
Zimbabwe's Mugabe says he favors resumption of executions
WPXI Pittsburgh
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) – Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe said Wednesday he is in favor of resuming executions after more than a decade in response to rising murder rates. The last execution in the southern African nation was in 2005. Although he …
