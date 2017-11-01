MUSIC: CDQ – Bye Bye Poverty

With respect to the recent leak in archives, Nigerian Indigenous Rap Artiste and NSNS CEO, CDQ deems it fit to officially release the original version of “Bye Bye Poverty”.

Bye Bye Poverty is a song that Bids Good Bye to the set backs that come with the Ghetto Life.

Produced by Hique, is a Brilliant Blend of Afro Pop, High life and Fuji with that soul touching sound of the Acoustic Guitar.

Download & Enjoy.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/CDQ_-_Bye_Bye_Poverty.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

