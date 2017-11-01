MUSIC: Nadia Nakai ft. Cassper Nyovest – Naa Meaan

Family Tree Bars Spitting Rapper Nadia Nakai returns with a brand new single featuring Cassper Nyovest entitled “Naa Meaan”.

Naa Meaan is a laid back sounding tune that finds Nadia and Cassper flexing about their status; getting money, living it up, and most importantly not giving a damn about anyone who’s not on their level.

Listen and Enjoy!

