MUSIC: Snow (Alapomeji) Ft. Gabriel Afolayan – Ibebe Idi

After a long break from the music scene, the god of rnb ex-alapomeji artiste “Snow” makes a huge return with yet another banging joint he dubbed “IBEBE IDI” as he team up with Gabriel Afolayan the kokoro ife crooner on this African contemporary tune.

Ibebe Idi is a vibe that will get your ears glue to your speakers, a unique vibe cooked for lovers of good music.

Song produced By @Skillz_Beatz

Download, Enjoy and Share.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Snow-x-Gabriel-Afolayan-Ibebe-Idi.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

