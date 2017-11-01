Akon announced as host of AFRIMA 2017 – TheCable
TheCable
Akon announced as host of AFRIMA 2017
TheCable
Organisers of the award, the African Union and the international committee of AFRIMA, made this known in a statement released on Tuesday. “The Senegal-born superstar will handle the event proceedings of the live broadcast award show scheduled to air …
