Muslim Professor Bags PhD In Christian Studies

Posted on Nov 1, 2017

Rasheed Jimoh-Ijaodola has bagged a doctorate degree in Christian studies at the University of Ilorin. Jimoh-Ijaodola, a Muslim, is a professor of law and dean, Oba Erediauwa College of Law of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo. Obajide Ilugbo, head, public & external relations unit, office of the vice-chancellor, made this known in Benin on Tuesday. Ilugbo …

