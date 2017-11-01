NAFDAC partners traders, women association in Rivers

NATIONAL Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, and Rivers State Traders and Market Women Association have entered into a partnership to check the incidence of fake and counterfeit products in stores and markets. The understanding was reached on Monday during a courtesy visit by the market association executives to NAFDAC’s South- South Zonal […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

