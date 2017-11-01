Naija Rapper, Lil Kesh Has Been Deported From USA – ??
I don’t know how authentic this news is but according to Headofsocials.com, Nigerian indigenous rapper, Keshinro Ololade popularly known as Lil Kesh might not be entering the United State Of America anytime soon.
It was alleged to have been denied entry at the point of Entry with the immigration officers in USA. The star visa was canceled and was immediately put on the next flight back to Nigeria.
How true?
