Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NASS may not pass 2018 budget before Dec 31

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

CHAIRMAN of House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Budget and Research, Timothy Golu has ruled out the possibility of passing the 2018 budget into law before the end of the year. According to him, the late submission of the MTEF to the National Assembly, as well as refusal to comply with relevant laws guiding budget […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.