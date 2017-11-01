NASS may not pass 2018 budget before Dec 31

CHAIRMAN of House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Budget and Research, Timothy Golu has ruled out the possibility of passing the 2018 budget into law before the end of the year. According to him, the late submission of the MTEF to the National Assembly, as well as refusal to comply with relevant laws guiding budget […]

