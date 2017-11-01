NBC lists 23 radio stations sanctioned for various breaches

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has sanctioned 23 broadcasting stations for various breaches of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. The Head, Public Affairs, NBC, Mrs Maimuna Jimada, said in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, that the sanctions were for breaches in the third quarter of 2017. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the […]

NBC lists 23 radio stations sanctioned for various breaches

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

