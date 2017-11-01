NDLEA faults police’ drug war – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Punch
|
NDLEA faults police' drug war
The Nation Newspaper
the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday faulted the daily raids of drug den by the Lagos Police Comman, noting that it was not targeted at the drug barons. NDLEA's Commandant in Lagos, Sulyman Aliyu stated this during a visit to …
NDLEA faults police arrest of drug dealers
Police arrest 57 suspects, recover arms, drugs in Lagos
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!