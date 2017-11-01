Pages Navigation Menu

New bride poisons 27 in-laws, leaves 15 dead in a bid to kill husband

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments

A new bride identified as Aasia Bibi, has reportedly killed at least 15 members of her husband’s family, with poisoned milk. The incident took place in the Daulat Paur area in Muzaffargarh in the southwestern Punjab province of Pakistan. The 21-year old who was forced into an arranged marriage to Amjad Akram, 25, in September,…

