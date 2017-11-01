New bride poisons 27 in-laws, leaves 15 dead in a bid to kill husband

A new bride identified as Aasia Bibi, has reportedly killed at least 15 members of her husband’s family, with poisoned milk. The incident took place in the Daulat Paur area in Muzaffargarh in the southwestern Punjab province of Pakistan. The 21-year old who was forced into an arranged marriage to Amjad Akram, 25, in September,…

The post New bride poisons 27 in-laws, leaves 15 dead in a bid to kill husband appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

