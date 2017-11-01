New Music: CDQ – Bye Bye Poverty
As the year winds to a close, NSNS boss CDQ is paying his goodbyes with this new single titled “Bye Bye Poverty“, a song of prayer. The track was produced by Hique. Listen and Download below: Download
