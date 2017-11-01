New Music: Mr. 2Kay – Pray For Me – BellaNaija

Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment


New Music: Mr. 2Kay – Pray For Me
Barely two weeks after his ugly ordeal with armed robbers at Eko Hotel in Lagos, Mr. 2Kay has released a new single titled “Pray For Me,” produced by Wee Beats. According to Mr. 2Kay, “Pray for Me” was recorded and scheduled for a late November release …

