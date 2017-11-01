Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Newly opened Bulgarian Lebanese Restaurant unveils Miss Earth Nigeria Marie Miller as its Brand Ambassador

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A new Bulgarian Lebanese restaurant in the heart of  Victoria Island (147 Younis Bashorun Street, Off Ajose Adeogun Road) celebrates the unveiling their brand ambassador Marie Miller, the former Miss Earth Nigeria, model and upcoming actress. Attending the event that happened on Sunday, October 29th,were friends and celebrities like Tjan, Icebergslim, Juliet Ibrahim, Ayinna Enwigwe, Uche Nnaji, […]

The post Newly opened Bulgarian Lebanese Restaurant unveils Miss Earth Nigeria Marie Miller as its Brand Ambassador appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.