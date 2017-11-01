Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: AfDB confirms $400-million loan – The AFRICAN BULLETIN

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The AFRICAN BULLETIN

Nigeria: AfDB confirms $400-million loan
The AFRICAN BULLETIN
The African Development Bank (AfDB) Tuesday debunked Reuters report indicating that the African lending institution was redirecting $400-million loan requested by the Nigerian Federal government to shore up it 2017 deficit budget. “The African …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.