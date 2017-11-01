Nigeria lost over $100bn export revenues in 2 years- Awolowo – WorldStage
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Nigeria lost over $100bn export revenues in 2 years- Awolowo
WorldStage
Mr Olusegun Awolowo, Executive Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), says Nigeria lost more than 100 billion dollars of national export revenues between 2015 to 2017 due to the crash in oil prices. Awolowo spoke in Abuja on Wednesday at …
