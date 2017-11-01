Nigeria: Senate Bemoans Poor State of Govt-Owned Hospitals – AllAfrica.com
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Nigeria: Senate Bemoans Poor State of Govt-Owned Hospitals
AllAfrica.com
The need to revitalise Federal Government-owned hospitals on Tuesday caught the attention of the Senate as the lawmakers charged the Finance Ministry to prioritise release of funds to the Ministry of Health. This followed a motion sponsored by Monsurat …
Senate seeks release of N308.464m to hospitals
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!