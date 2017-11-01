Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria to get $1bn crop-processing park thanks to Turkish investors – Business Day

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Business


Nigeria to get $1bn crop-processing park thanks to Turkish investors
Lagos — Nigeria plans to establish a $1bn crop-processing park with Turkish investors in the country's north as part of efforts to improve value and boost agricultural exports, according to the country's investment-promotion agency. The Badeggi Crop …
Nigeria Developing Billion Dollar Crop-Processing Zone to Boost ExportsCulture Custodian (press release) (blog)
Fed govt to set up $1 billion crop processing zone in Niger – NIPCTODAY.NG

