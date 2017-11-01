Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria will overcome – Osinbajo

VICE PRESIDENT Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said the gospel would help the country to overcome the challenges it is facing presently. Presenting his speech at the newly commissioned Bayelsa Ecumenical centre at Igbogene, Yenagoa, the vice president, who was represented by the chaplain of Aso Rock, Pastor Seyi Malomo, said “corruption must be dealt with. It […]

