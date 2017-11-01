Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Breweries announces results for 2017, declares N7.9b interim dividend – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Nigerian Breweries announces results for 2017, declares N7.9b interim dividend
The Nation Newspaper
The Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced a revenue of N254.7 billion for nine (9) months ended September 30, 2017. In the statement of the result sent to Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), its board further announced the declaration

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.