Nigerian Senate moves to rescue students stranded abroad

Respite has come for Nigerian students, who are stranded abroad as President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has directed Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to submit outstanding scholarships to the senate. Saraki also called for review of scholarship policy in the country. The Senate President made the call on Wednesday when he met […]

Nigerian Senate moves to rescue students stranded abroad

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

