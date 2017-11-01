Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian woman shoots her shot at Maje Ayida on IG hours after ex-wife Toke wished for Anthony Joshua as a birthday present

Media personality Toke Makinwa yesterday revealed that she wants Nigerian-British heavyweight champion and his yuminess for her birthday. A lady named Bianca Johnson, who is said to be a producer in Nollywood, has now thrown her own shot at Toke’s ex-husband, Maje Ayida, saying she wants his chocolate fit body for Chrismas this year. See her …

The post Nigerian woman shoots her shot at Maje Ayida on IG hours after ex-wife Toke wished for Anthony Joshua as a birthday present appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

