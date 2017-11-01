Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians use 400m condoms yearly – SFH – The Eagle Online

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Nigerians use 400m condoms yearly – SFH
The Eagle Online
The was disclosed in Lagos on Tuesday by the Managing Director of the SFH, Bright Ekweremadu, who also said the 400 million condom consumption could fall below expectation based on the society's estimation of unprotected sex in the country.
Nigerians consume 400 million condoms yearly – SFHThe Punch

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.