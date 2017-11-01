Nigeria’s 154th varsity emerges in Gombe State

NATIONAL Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the Gombe State University of Science and Technology, Kumo, as the 154th university and 46th state university in the country. Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, Executive Secretary, gave the notice of the approval at the university’s academic brief and master plan in Abuja on Thursday. Rasheed said the approval was with […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

