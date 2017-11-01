Niniola: Money — not talent — will take you places in the music industry – TheCable

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment


Niniola: Money — not talent — will take you places in the music industry
Afro-house singer Niniola has said the music industry is beyond the facade that talent alone can guarantee a successful career. The 'Sicker' singer, who released her sophomore album earlier than expected, said this during a recent media tour in the UK.

