Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NJC has received 1124 corruption cases, says Onnoghen – TheCable

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TheCable

NJC has received 1124 corruption cases, says Onnoghen
TheCable
Walter Onnoghen, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), says the National Judicial Council (NJC) has so far received 1,124 corruption cases from various jurisdictions. Onnoghen said this on Wednesday at the inauguration of the Corruption and Financial Crime …
I received list of 1124 corruption cases before Nigerian courts – CJN OnnoghenPremium Times
I've Received 1124 Cases Of Corruption – OnnoghenCHANNELS TELEVISION

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.