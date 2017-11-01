NNPC to establish biofuel plant in Ondo

In its avowed commitment to ensure unimpeded supply of petroleum products and safeguard the environment through reduction of carbon emission, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ondo State Government to establish a 65,000 million litres per annum biofuel plant in Okeluse, Ondo State. Speaking when the […]

