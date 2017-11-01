Pages Navigation Menu

North Riding residents warned against using tap water – Eyewitness News

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa


Eyewitness News

North Riding residents warned against using tap water
Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Water is urging residents in some parts of North Riding not to drink tap water as it investigates the possibility of a suspected sewer contamination in the area. Officials say affected streets include Boundary, Aureole and Spionskop.
