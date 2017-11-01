Notorious Kidnapper, “Abuja Daddy” Arrested In Bayelsa Along With A Lady (Photos) – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Notorious Kidnapper, “Abuja Daddy” Arrested In Bayelsa Along With A Lady (Photos)
Information Nigeria
A notorious hoodlum and kidnapper, identified as Godwin Alamingo popularly known as “Abuja Daddy” of lobia town in Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State, has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria police force in Bayelsa state. The infamous kidnapper …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!