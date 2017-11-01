NPC begins 4th phase of enumeration area demarcation in Bayelsa

Ahead of the 2018 Census, the National Population Commission (NPC) on Wednesday commenced the fourth phase of Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in Bayelsa.

Mrs Gloria Izonfuo, the NPC Federal Commissioner in Bayelsa, made the disclosure during an advocacy visit to the Chairman of Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, Mr Wisdom Fafi.

Izonfuo called on the chairman and other stakeholders to support the commission’s activities, noting that the fourth phase of the EAD was being conducted nationwide.

She said that the demarcation had been ongoing in phases, adding that Ogbia and Nembe were successfully demarcated in the second and third phases.

Izonfuo said that Kolokuma/Opokuma had been selected for the EAD in the fourth phase scheduled to hold from Oct. 30 to Nov. 19.

She said that NPC would be working closely with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Izonfuo also spoke on the inherent benefits of birth registration.

“Birth registration is an opportunity for people to register the birth of their children and obtain certificates.

“Birth registration would be taking place simultaneously with the EAD in order to ensure registration of birth of children from 0 – 17 years of age,” she said.

In his response, Fafi congratulated Izonfuo on her appointment and promised to collaborate with NPC to get the needed support to ensure a hitch-free EAD in the area.

Fafi urged everyone to take the EAD and birth registration serious.

In his remarks, the state Director of NPC, Mr Esido Miegbemo, expressed appreciation to Kolokuma/Opokuma people for support for the demarcation.

Newsmen report that Izonfuo also visited the Traditional Ruler of Kolokuma, King Mozi Agara, and that of Opokuma, King Okpoitari Diongoli.

