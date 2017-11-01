NSE: Market Capitalisation Increases By N72bn

Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for the third consecutive day on Wednesday closed upbeat, as the market capitalisation rose by N72 billion on gains by major blue chips.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation which opened at N12.694 trillion, inched N72 billion or 0.57 per cent to close at N12.766 trillion.

Also, the All-Share Index rose by 206.91 points or 0.56 per cent to close at 36,887.20 in contrast with 36,680.29 posted on Tuesday.

Mobil Oil recorded the highest price gain to lead the gainers’ table with N6 to close at N161 per share.

Dangote Cement followed with a gain of N3.50 to close at N227.50 and Presco appreciated by N3.32 to close at N69.82 per share.

International Breweries increased by N1.01 to close at N50 and Flour Mills improved by 61k to close at N32.11 per share.

On the other hand, Nestle recorded the highest price loss declining by N2 to close at N1,250 per share.

Stanbic IBTC trailed with loss of N1.40 kobo to close at N42.50 and NASCON was down by 65k to close at N15 55 per share.

Cadbury declined by 39k to close at N10.11, while PZ Industries also depreciated by 39k to close at N22.61 per share.

FBN Holdings was the active stock in volume terms, trading 40.094million shares worth N255.05 million.

Sterling Bank followed with an exchange of 31.96 million shares valued at N31.95 million, while Diamond Bank exchanged 26. 03 million shares worth N26.28 million.

Stanbic IBTC sold 20.04 million shares valued at N850.54 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 19.83 million shares worth N30.43 million.

In all, investors bought and sold a total of 249.35 million shares valued at N5.20 billion achieved in 4,119 deals.

NAN reports that this was in contrast with 259.08 million shares worth N3.05 billion traded in 4,503 deals on Tuesday. (NAN)