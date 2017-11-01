Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uganda: Numerous Prospects Awaiting Museveni in Retirement – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Mwakilishi.com

Uganda: Numerous Prospects Awaiting Museveni in Retirement
AllAfrica.com
When President Museveni completes his term in 2021, he will have served our nation for 35 years as a head of state and almost 55 years as a freedom fighter. He will have amassed immensurable governance experience, probably more than seven US …
President Meets Medics, Pins Indiscipline as cause of Industrial ActionUganda Media Centre
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni Congratulates Uhuru for Victory in Fresh ElectionMwakilishi.com

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.