Obiano joins prayers for Ekwueme’s recovery

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano has joined well meaning Anambra people in to pray for the speedy recovery of former vice president of Nigeria, Dr Alex Ekwueme. The octogenarian politician was Wednesday reported to have collapsed in his Enugu home, and also relapsed into coma after he was rushed to a hospital in Enugu. […]

