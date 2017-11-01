Pages Navigation Menu

Okorocha speaks on Buhari’s 2019 presidential ambition

Posted on Nov 1, 2017

Rochas Okorocha, Imo State Governor has said he would sacrifice his 2019 presidential ambition if President Muhammadu Buhari will contest. Okorocha said this on the sidelines of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, on Tuesday. The governor disclosed that should Buhari signifies interest to run for 2019, “we will support him.” According […]

