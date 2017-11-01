Pages Navigation Menu

Orezi speaks on beef with Dammy Krane

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

NIGERIAN Singer Esegine Allen, aka Orezi, has spoken on alleged beef with colleague Dammy Krane. Orezi in an interview with HipTv blamed social media for the conflict. According to him, the issue started after he saw a post of Dammy Krane addressing a hair style he recently spoke about. When asked if they were at […]

