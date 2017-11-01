Oyo-Ita, Kyari in Hot Exchange over Leaked Memo in State House – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Oyo-Ita, Kyari in Hot Exchange over Leaked Memo in State House
THISDAY Newspapers
The Head of Service of the Federation Winifred Oyo-Ita Wednesday engaged the Chief of Staff Abba Kyari in a heated argument and mild drama which lasted for about 10 minutes in the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa. The episode took place ahead …
Attorney General As Atanni Je By Louis Odion
Nigeria: Maina – Presidency Keeps Mum As Head of Service Implicates Buhari
Angry Oyo-Ita confronts Kyari in FEC over leaked memo
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!