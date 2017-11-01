Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oyo-Ita, Kyari in Hot Exchange over Leaked Memo in State House – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Oyo-Ita, Kyari in Hot Exchange over Leaked Memo in State House
THISDAY Newspapers
The Head of Service of the Federation Winifred Oyo-Ita Wednesday engaged the Chief of Staff Abba Kyari in a heated argument and mild drama which lasted for about 10 minutes in the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa. The episode took place ahead …
Attorney General As Atanni Je By Louis OdionSaharaReporters.com
Nigeria: Maina – Presidency Keeps Mum As Head of Service Implicates BuhariAllAfrica.com
Angry Oyo-Ita confronts Kyari in FEC over leaked memoThe Nation Newspaper
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) –The Punch –TheCable
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.