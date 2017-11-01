Pakistan police arrest 7 for parading girl naked in village

Police in Pakistan have arrested eight men for parading a young woman through a village naked in connection with a dispute over family honor. Police officer Mohammad Basharat Khan said Tuesday that the woman’s brother had an affair with a young woman from the suspects’ family. He says they forced the young woman from the […]

