Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP chairmanship: Dokpesi, Gbenga Daniel, Adedoja, Ladoja meet, reach agreement

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Four aspirants for the National Chairmanship position of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have met in Abuja ahead of the December 9 National Convention. Notable aspirants such as the former chairman of Daar Communication, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Professor Taoheed Adedoja […]

PDP chairmanship: Dokpesi, Gbenga Daniel, Adedoja, Ladoja meet, reach agreement

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.