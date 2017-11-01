Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP Moles Will Destroy Buhari’s Government- Muslim Group

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

buhari-cluelessA Muslim rights group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) have slammed the PDP and blamed it for the slow progress of President Buhari’s Government. In a statement by the president of the group, Ishaq Akintola, MURIC said that the claims of Hameed Ali that PDP controls 50% of the government is true and they urged…

The post PDP Moles Will Destroy Buhari’s Government- Muslim Group appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.