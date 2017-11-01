Photo News: SNEPCo co-venture partners sign MoU to build Geoscience Centre of Excellence for UNILAG

WorldStage

L-R: Incoming Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited, Mr. Bayo Ojulari; and outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Rahman Bello, during the signing of an MoU …



and more »