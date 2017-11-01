Photos: Candlelight Session Holds in Honour Late Actor Obi Madubogu – National Mirror

Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Candlelight Session Holds in Honour Late Actor Obi Madubogu

Nov 1, 2017


Photos: Candlelight Session Holds in Honour Late Actor Obi Madubogu
A candle light service was recently held in memory of popular Nollywood actor, Obi Madubogu who passed on in August 2017 from diabetes complications. Popular Nollywood stars including Charles Inojie, on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, turned up in style to …
