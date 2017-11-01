Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: FEC meeting SGF swear-in and armed forces emblem launch

President Muhammadu Buhari (r) being decorated by the Legion National Chairman, Maj. Ge. Jones Akpa with the Emblem during the FEC Meeting for the Swear-In Ceremony of the new SGF and the Official Launch of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance and Emblem Appeal at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/11/2017
Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; SGF, Boss Mustapher; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo watched President Muhammadu Buhari (r) being decorated by the Legion National Chairman, Maj. Ge. Jones Akpa with the Emblem during the FEC Meeting for the Swear-In Ceremony of the new SGF and the Official Launch of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance and Emblem Appeal at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/11/2017
Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonishakin being decorated by the Legion National Chairman, Maj. Ge. Jones Akpa with the Emblem during the FEC Meeting for the Swear-In Ceremony of the new SGF and the Official Launch of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance and Emblem Appeal at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/11/2017
Governor Jibrila Bindo of Adamawa State; Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; SGF, Boss Mustapher; Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Chief Justice of the Federation, Walter Onnonghen and the National Chairman APC, John Oyegun during the FEC Meeting for the Swear-In Ceremony of the new SGF and the Official Launch of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance and Emblem Appeal at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/11/2017
Boss Mustapher taking the oath as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, before President Muhammadu Buhari during the FEC Meeting for the Swear-In Ceremony of the new SGF and the Official Launch of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance and Emblem Appeal at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/11/2017
3a & 3b: President Muhammadu Buhari congratulating Boss Mustapher after taking the oath as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, before the President during the FEC Meeting for the Swear-In Ceremony of the new SGF and the Official Launch of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance and Emblem Appeal at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/11/2017
Boss Mustapher after taking the oath as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, before the President during the FEC Meeting for the Swear-In Ceremony of the new SGF and the Official Launch of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance and Emblem Appeal at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/11/2017
MD Hubs Marotime, Mrs. Dabney Shall-Holma; SGF, Boss Mustapher; President Muhammadu Buhari and the Wife of the SGF, Mrs. Boss Mustapher during the FEC Meeting for the Swear-In Ceremony of the new SGF and the Official Launch of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance and Emblem Appeal at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/11/2017
Minister for Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; MD Hubs Marotime, Mrs. Dabney Shall-Holma; Minister for Women Affairs, Aishat the Wife of the SGF, Mrs. Boss Mustapher during the FEC Meeting for the Swear-In Ceremony of the new SGF and the Official Launch of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance and Emblem Appeal at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/11/2017

 

Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Head of the Civil Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita sorting out some issues before Vice President Yemi Osinbajo before the FEC Meeting for the Swear-In Ceremony of the new SGF and the Official Launch of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance and Emblem Appeal at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/11/2017
Minister for Trade and Investments, Okechukwu Elenama; Minister of State for Trade and Invetments, Aisha Abubakar and the Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed sorting out some issues before the Minister for Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzau before the FEC Meeting for the Swear-In Ceremony of the new SGF and the Official Launch of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance and Emblem Appeal at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/11/2017
Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonishakin during the FEC Meeting for the Swear-In Ceremony of the new SGF and the Official Launch of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance and Emblem Appeal at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 01/11/2017

