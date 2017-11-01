Photos From Candle Night Held For Late Actor, Obi Madubogwu

A candle night was last night in Lagos held in honour of late Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Obi Madubogwu, at the National Stadium, Surulere. Obi Madubogwu, who was 47 died 28th of August following a prolonged battle diabetes.. The late actor, who is survived by his wife, children, and family members, will be buried Friday, November 10, …

