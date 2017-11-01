Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shatta Wale shows off his impressive awards collection and everyone is surprised – YEN.COM.GH

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YEN.COM.GH

Shatta Wale shows off his impressive awards collection and everyone is surprised
YEN.COM.GH
Ghana's 'dancehall king', Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale has wowed his social media fans by showing off his impressive collection of awards. Yen.com.gh brings to you the latest news in Ghana. Shatta Wale shows off his impressive award …
Shatta Wale Wins Best Dancehall Artiste In USAModern Ghana (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.