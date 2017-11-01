Piracy attacks: US warns ships over Nigerian waters

By Godwin Oritse

The United States of America, through its Maritime Administration, has published the latest Maritime Alert. In the alert, which was released, Wednesday, it warned ships to be wary when approaching Nigerian waters.

According to the US Maritime Administration, the two recent incidences of pirate attacks in the Niger Delta of Nigeria is a confirmation of escalating insecurity around and on the waters of Nigeria.

It made reference to the attacks on October 21 and 25, 2017.

“Two incidents have been reported in the Gulf of Guinea in the past six days. The first reportedly occurred south of Port Harcourt, Nigeria at 0600 GMT on October 21, 2017. The second reportedly occurred in the vicinity of 03-35.50N 006-49.20E at 1905 GMT on October 25, 2017; both incidents have been confirmed,” the report recalled.

“The nature of the first incident was piracy and kidnapping; the nature of the second incident was piracy,” the report noted.

Quoting the latest quarterly report from the International Maritime Bureau, IMB, the US Maritime Administration stated that “the latest quarterly report from the International Maritime Bureau notes that a total of 20 reports of attacks against all vessel types were received from Nigeria, 16 of which occurred off the coast of Brass, Bonny and Bayelsa.”

Recalling more chilling incidences, the report added that: “Guns were reportedly used in 18 of the incidents and vessels were underway in 17 of 20 reports. Furthermore, 39 of the 49 crew members’ kidnappings globally occurred off Nigerian waters in seven separate incidents. Other crew kidnappings in 2017 have been reported 60 nautical miles off the coast of Nigeria”.

“In general, all waters in and off Nigeria remain risky, despite intervention in some cases by the Nigerian Navy. We advise vessels to be vigilant, it concluded.

The US advisory report to ship masters and owners further warned that ship transiting Nigerian waters to be cautious and seek further information, even as it stated that the alert subsists until November 2, 2017.

The post Piracy attacks: US warns ships over Nigerian waters appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

