Police arrest Jonathan’s nephew, Akpusu for reckless shooting

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest and release of Mr. Oguanisi Akpusu, a nephew of former President Goodluck Jonathan, over the shooting of two persons during a Masquerade Festival at Emeyal 1 community of Ogbia Local Government Area. Police Commissioner, Asuquo Amba, told newsmen that investigations showed that the shooting was “accidental”. He […]

