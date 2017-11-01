Police Arrest, Release Jonathan’s Nephew Over Bayelsa Shooting

As 96 suspected cultists, kidnappers, armed robbers are arrested

By Osa Okhomina,Yenago

Authorities of the Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest and release of Mr. Oguanisi Akpusu, the Nephew to Former President Goodluck Jonathan over the alleged shooting of two persons during a Masquerade Festival at Emeyal 1 community of Ogbia Local Government Area of the State.

According to the Police Commissioner, Mr. Asuquo Amba, who confirmed the incident Tuesday in Yenagoa during the parade of suspects and briefing of news men in the state, said though investigations showed that the shooting was “accidental”, the victims of the accidents sustained gun shots to their legs and thigh.

According to Police Commissioner Amba, Jonathan’s Nephew, who was part of the ongoing Masquerade Festival in Ogbia kingdom shot an Hausa and Igbo indigenes at Omeyal 1 and arrested by Policemen attached to the Kolo Divisional Police and case moved to the serious crime unit of the State Police Command in Yenagoa.

Amba said ” Preliminary Investigations‎ showed that it is a case of accidental discharge at a masquerade ceremony in Otuoke and Emeyal area of Ogbia Local Government. The victims are being taking care of by the culprit and the Ogbia people. It may have been a mistake.”

‎Police Commissioner,Asuquo Amba however expressed concern over rising cases of illegal possession of firearms in some parts of Yenagoa with huge haul of firearms recovered from suspects in violent crimes in some parts of the State.

According to him, a total of four locally made Revolver Pistol and two Pump actions with one 7.62mm live ammunition, twenty 9mm live ammunition and 30 rounds of AAA cartridges were recovered between September and October 2017‎.

“On 28th of 2019, one Yoko Nathan, Male,31 years and others at large came from Azegbene community in Ekeremor Local Government Area to Yenagoa to buy three AK 47 riffles and we’re tracked by detectives. The suspect was arrested at Tombia road while trying to exchange money for guns, while others fled. The suspects confessed that the guns were meant for kidnapping,sea robbery and armed robbery.”

” On 24th of October at about 1am, SARS Patrol team with assistance of the Vigilante group of Otiotio arrested three armed robbers namely Lucky Clement,Male, 25yrs, Samuel Emmanuel, Male,17yrs‎ and Gift Giba, Male,23 yrs,. The suspect attacked and robbed one Henry Etele of Akio Street in Yenizuegene and disposed him of one Nokia Lumia phone.One locally made revolver pistol, two. 9mm Ammunition, One Big cutter, vigilante I’D cards and charms were recovered from the armed robbers.”

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa Police Command has paraded over 96 suspects arrested over alleged involvement in cases of armed robbery, Kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms, cultism and indecent consumption of dangerous drugs by teenagers in the state.

‎According to the Police Commissioner, “On Sunday at about 2pm, ASP Stephen Omologie and team of SARS in Yenagoa, raided the E Community and arrested 36 males and thirty females under aged persons who are between the ages of 14 and 17 years. Some of the suspects were seen in possession of weeds suspected to be India hemp.”