President Buhari commends Nigeria’s progress in World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business” ranking

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the improvement of Nigeria on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business latest rankings released Tuesday. Besides moving up 24 places in the rankings, Nigeria is also reported by the World Bank to be among the Top Ten Reformers globally. The President congratulated all Nigerians on this very significant step forward which […]

