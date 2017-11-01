Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Buhari presides over FEC meeting

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun, were among dignitaries present to witness …

The post President Buhari presides over FEC meeting appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.